Wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan Defeats Azeri Opponent to Capture Gold Medal

Wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan (125 kg) won the gold medal on Wednesday after defeating Aydin Akhmadov of Azerbaijan, 11-0 in the last round in U21 European freestyle wrestling championships being held in Dortmund, Germany.

The Armenian team was represented by seven athletes.

Manvel Khndzrtsyan (57 kg) and Levik Mikayelyan won silver medals, while Narek Harutyunyan (70 kg) and Sergey Sargsyan won a bronze medal.

