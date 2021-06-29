Radik Martirosyan: Science in Armenia facing a number of tasks especially today

Director of the Scientific and Production Center Armbiotechnology, academician Ashot Saghyan was elected new President of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Armenia on Monday.

Three candidates were vying for the post: Ashot Saghyan and academicians Lenser Agalovyan and Eduard Ghazaryan.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, former NAS President Radik Martirosyan noted that under the charter of the National Academy of Sciences, the elections of the management staff of the academy are held every 5 years and the same people cannot hold leadership positions no more than twice in a row.

“In this case, it applies to me. I left this position because I held it for two consecutive terms. Accordingly, academician Ashot Saghyan was elected a new head of the National Academy of Sciences,” Martirosyan said.

He hailed Saghyan’s track record, adding he is a well-known scientist in the international arena.

“He presented his short program, winning the approval of all the representatives of the general assembly. We hope that through this program and other programs he will contribute to the development of science in Armenia, especially today, when science in our country is facing a number of tasks concerning the development of economy and defense system,” Martirosyan said.

He stated that a country with limited opportunities cannot independently organize the production of weapons, but with its modest means and personnel, it can participate in such activities jointly with other countries. Radik Martirosyan said that Armenian scientists have such experience.

Panorama.AM