Indictment read out at trial of 14 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes on Tuesday resumed the illegal trial of 14 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) accused of terrorism, with the prosecutor reading out the indictment.

According to the indictment, “having illegally acquired firearms, ammunition, explosives and devices”, they allegedly created “armed groups” and from 27 November to 13 December took up combat positions in the forest areas of Artsakh’s Hadrut region and committed “terrorist acts” in this territory, Azerbaijani media reported.

The POWs were charged under four articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.

Many experts, US and European lawmakers have urged Azerbaijan to end the sham trial of Armenian prisoners of war, pointing to a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

Panorama.AM