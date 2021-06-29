AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter resumes in-person meetings, elects new leadership

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter recently conducted its first in-person meeting in over a year.

Last week, more than a dozen AYF members enthusiastically gathered at the ACEC for the second half of their general meeting.

The group heard from convention delegates, discussed upcoming events and carved out ambitious resolutions for the upcoming year. The local chapter is planning for a back-to-back victory at this year’s AYF Senior Olympics after winning the Olympic Cup in Chicago back in 2019. Members are also looking forward to their annual November Dance and serving as the host chapter of the 2022 National Athletic Tournament, commonly known as NATs.

During the meeting, the chapter elected the following AYF members to lead the new Senior Executive:

Emin Abrahamian – President

Gayané Kaligian – Vice President

Garo Bazarbachian – Treasurer

Mel Thebarge – Recording Secretary

Meg Babikian – Corresponding Secretary

Gregory Cormier – Junior Advisor

Adi Guzelian – Membership Advisor

AYF-YOARF

Armenian Weekly