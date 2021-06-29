Armenian students win 3 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

The Armenian team of school students won three medals at the 33rd International Olympiad in Informatics, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reports.

The Olympiad was held online at the Yerevan State University on June 19-25. The competition, which brought together 355 schoolchildren from 88 countries, was organized by Singapore.

Alexander Abelyan, a 12th grade student from Quantum College in Yerevan, won silver, while Emil Kostanyan, a 12th grade student from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan, and Arayi Khalatyan, an 11th grade student from Quantum College, were awarded bronze medals.

The team was led by Armen Andreasyan, a lecturer at the YSU Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics, and Levon Muradyan, a Master’s student of the same faculty.

The Armenian team earlier won two medals at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics, which was held for the first time. The competition, organized by Switzerland, took place online on June 13-19.

Ani Khachatryan, a 12th grade student from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School, won silver and Amaras Nazaryan, an 11th grade student from Quantum College, won a bronze medal.

