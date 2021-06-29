Aram Shatakhtsyan

CodeSignal cofounder Aram Shatakhsyan wants to help hiring managers ‘go beyond resumes’ when evaluating mostly technical candidates. Formerly called CodeFights, the platform has raised $12.5 million and sells tests and interviewing tools to help assess engineers and has launched a ‘Coding Score,’ which it describes as the ‘credit score equivalent for the technical recruiting market.’ Thousands of customers like Uber, Quora and Postmates have used the service.

