27 Armenian captives’ ‘trial’ underway in Azerbaijan

The “trial”—based on fake criminal cases—against 27 Armenian captives is underway in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani media, these 14 Armenian captives are defendants in a criminal case: Gegham Serobyan, Hrach Avagyan, Armen Bagasyan, Gor Gasparyan, Kamo Sefilyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Gevorg Asertyan, Sisak Yengoyan, Albert Petrosyan, Romik Sedrakyan, Aram Minasyan, Mkrtich Minasyan, Edgar Matevosyan, and Yuri Karapetyan.

The “trial” of these 13 Armenian captives is also underway Tuesday: Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Manukyan, Davit Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serob Avagyan, Varazdat Harutyunyan, Zhor Manukyan, Hrayr Kerobyan, Narek Gasparyan, Grigor Kureghyan, Ashot Gevorgyan, and Martin Agramanyan.

Thus, the Azerbaijani authorities are grossly violating all international law on the rights of captives, as well as the points of the trilateral agreement reached on November 9, 2020, one of these points being the return of all captives.

https://news.am/eng/news/651296.html