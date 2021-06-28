President Biden Congratulates People of Armenia and PM Pashinyan on Successful Parliamentary Elections

WASHINGTON, DC — US President Joe Biden has congratulated the people of Armenia and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections.

“Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution—we are committed to strengthening that partnership,” President Biden said in a Twitter post.

Last week the US State Department issued a statement congratulating the people of Armenia on their June 20 parliamentary elections.

“We welcome the overall positive assessment by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission. We are pleased that ODIHR’s preliminary conclusions noted voters’ human rights and fundamental freedoms were generally respected, contestants were able to campaign freely, and that ODIHR assessed election-day vote counting as positive,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

