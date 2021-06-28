Lavrov discusses return of refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh with UN High Commissioner

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to discuss issues of the return of refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

“The sides exchanged views on the problem of refugees, internally displaced persons and people without citizenship in the world, including amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed various aspects of the cooperation between the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and our country,” it said. “The sides discussed issues of the return of refugees and internally displaced persons to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions in line with the statement of the Russia, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the conflict zone of November 9, 2020.

The Russian minister drew attention of the UN High Commissioner to the necessity of invigorating efforts of the international community to ensure the return of Syrian refugees who would contribute to the post-conflict recovery in the country.

The Russian top diplomat also expressed concern over the problem of non-citizenship in the Baltic countries.

“Other topics of discussion included the UHCR’s activities towards the implementation of projects of assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons who had to flee their homes amid the domestic armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine,” the ministry noted. “Grandi highly appreciated Russia’s active role in the efforts towards resolution of global problems of forced migration and measures taken in our country to regulate legal aspects of refugees and asylum seekers.”.

TASS