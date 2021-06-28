Karen Kocharyan: The parliamentary opposition will bring a new quality

“The quality of the opposition in the new parliament of Armenia will significantly differ from the one of the previous convocation despite the fact that the its proportion to the ruling force remains the same,” political technologist Karen Kocharyan told a press conference on Monday. Kocharyan stressed that the new opposition will create ‘interesting moments’ for the ruling force.

“I will refrain from making predictions but I guess what are the reasons for the main geopolitical actors to keep this power in Armenia. They have reached a consensus to complete what has started since November 9. Once the process underway is complete, no one would need the current leaders of Armenia,” explained Kocharyan.

The political scientist next suggested the opposition should take their mandates to make use of the parliamentary platform in addition to the street struggle. Analyzing the result of the elections, Kocharyan said one of the reason of PAshinyan’s victory was that the previous authorities failed to accept own mistakes. “That would result in a different outcome. I do not suggest them to apologize for the so-called wrongdoings Pashinyan is accusing them all the time. Yet they knew what were the shortcomings of their rule. I believe this will be analyzed and the next elections are just around the corner.”

