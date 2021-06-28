First plaque of photos of servicemen who fell in 44-day Karabakh war placed in Stepanakert

A plaque commemorating the heroic fighters who fell in the third Nagorno-Karabakh war or are missing in action has been placed at Renaissance Square in Stepanakert, and some of the photos have been transferred to Freedom Fighters Grove.

According to Armen Asryan, president of the union of relatives of servicemen who died during the war in Artsakh or are missing in action, the relatives of most of the soldiers responded to the union’s announcement and sent photos to the union’s e-mail address.

“This is the first plaque. The photos for the second plaque are ready. Our specialists have promised that the plaque will withstand the sun and rain,” he said.

The union calls on relatives to send photos to anmahzinvor@mail.ru or call at 077 26 78 72 on WhatsApp or Viber.

