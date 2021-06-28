Fire breaks out in neutral zone of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Today at 5:55 p.m. the Tavush Regional Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received an alarm according to which a grassy area was burning in Azatamut village.

As reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, two firefighting-rescue squads of the Regional Rescue Department and firefighting-rescue squads of the Civil Defense Department left for the scene of the incident and found out that the fire had broken out in the neutral zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the grazing fields of Sevkar village.

