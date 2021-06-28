Armenia denies firing at Azerbaijani positions

Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Monday denied the Azerbaijani reports that Armenian forces had allegedly fired across the border at Azerbaijani military positions.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is spreading yet another disinformation, claiming that in the evening of 27 June the Armenian army units opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions, this time in the border area of Tavush Province.

“This report does not correspond to reality as well. The units of the Armenian armed forces did not fire a single shot at the Azerbaijani positions,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Panorama.AM