Pashinyan’s party officially declared winner with 71 seats in Armenian parliament

Armenia Alliance secures 29 seats and I Have Honor gets 7 seats, says Central Election Commission

Ali Cura

YEREVAN, Armenia

The Civil Contract party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has won snap parliamentary elections with 53.91% of the vote, the country’s election authority declared on Sunday.

In a statement announcing the final results of the elections held last weekend, Tigran Mukuchyan, the chairman of Armenia’s Central Election Commission, said that 1.28 million voters cast ballots, with the turnout maintaining at 49.39%.

Pashinyan’s party received 53.91% of the vote in the parliament election, he said.

Former President Robert Kocharyan’s Armenian Alliance received 21.09% of the vote, the I Have Honor, an alliance of former President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s Republican Party and Homeland Party, was the third party to pass the threshold with 5.22% of the vote, he said in the announcement.

The Civil Contract party secured 71 seats, Armenia Alliance 29, and I Have Honor seven seats in the parliament.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The election featured 26 political parties competing for the premiership left vacant by Pashinyan’s resignation on April 25.

A total of 22 political parties and four alliances vied for the votes of about 2.59 million people.

Pashinyan’s resignation came after last year’s defeat in the Karabakh region, where a six-week-long war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended with a Russian-brokered truce on Nov. 10.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

AA