Georgia ready to continue mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan, PM says

Georgia is ready to continue mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in the country’s parliament on Friday.

He underlined that maintaining peace and stability in the region is extremely important for Georgia, the Interfax news agency reported.

“We continue pursuing a balanced and mutually beneficial policy. A very important component of this policy was my recent US-backed mediation effort towards reaching an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the PM said.

He noted that the Georgian side is ready to continue acting as a mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the regional peace and stability.

