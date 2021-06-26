First published works in Armenian published on Google Arts & Culture platform

As a result of the cooperation between the Printing Museum of Armenia and Google Cultural Institute the first online collection of the Museum is published on the Google Arts & Culture platform. As the Printing Museum reported on its Facebook page, the collection titled “The Pioneers of Armenian Printing” presents the first published works in Armenian, including rare and valuable books, periodicals.

The exceptional exhibition aims to arise for the world the history of 500-year-old Armenian printing, its path, as well as to underline the value of printing heritage. The collection can be explored online on the platform.

Panorama.AM