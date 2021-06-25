Robert Kocharyan met with heads of communities

The leader of “Armenia” bloc, ex-president Robert Kocharyan met on June 25 with heads of communities who are member to the opposition bloc. The meeting took place at the central office of ‘Armenia’ bloc, according to the press statement released by the bloc.

“The meeting addressed post-electoral situation and the upcoming work. President Kocharyan expressed confidence that the representatives of the bloc should not yield to provocations and unlawful pressures of authorities and continue their work for the prosperity of the communities. During the meeting, issues related to political and legal support to be rendered upon necessity was discussed. President Kocharyan assured that the ongoing process will receive a clear legal-political assessment. It was agreed to continue the meetings in the same format,” the source said.

To remind, earlier representatives of the ruling forces declared that following the election results heads and representatives of the local self-government bodies in Armenia should think about resigning.

Panorama.AM