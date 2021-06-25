President Sarkissian, caretaker minister Chobanyan discuss technology development prospects

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received caretaker Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the development potential and prospects of the scientific-technical and technology fields in Armenia.

The caretaker minister introduced the President on the ongoing and upcoming projects in the field of high technologies.

The meeting sides also discussed the opportunities and ways of implementing joint projects with the international and local companies involved in the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

