Professor Armen Charchyan moved to hospital by ambulance

Director at Izmirlyan medical center, Professor Arman Charchayn was moved to hospital on Wednesday by ambulance. As his lawyer Aram Vardevanyan informed, the incident thad taken place before the court ruling to choose detention as a pre-trial measure against the professor.

To remind, Armen Charchyan, who was a candidate for MP from the “Armenia” bloc, was arrested last week by Police for allegedly forcing his employees to take part in the snap parliamentary elections and to vote for the “Armenia” bloc. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted on Wednesday the petition filed by the Special Investigation Service to arrest Charchyan.

In the occurred situation, Charchyan’s lawyers have submitted an urgent petition to Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan to use his discretionary authority and remove detention as a preventive measure.

Panorama.AM