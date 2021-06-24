High thermal background predicted throughout the territory of Armenia

Due to the penetration of the tropical warm air wave from the Arabian Desert, high thermal background throughout the Republic is predicted on June 24-28, Hydromet meteorological service reported on Thursday. According to the source, in the valley and foothills of Ararat, in the foothills of Vayots Dzor province, in the valleys of Syunik province and in Yerevan city in the daytime +39․․․+40 degrees is predicted.

On June 24-28, high risk of fire in the mentioned territories is also predicted. The intensity of UV radiation is predicted to be above normal. It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight from 11:00 to 17:00, the source said.

Panorama.AM