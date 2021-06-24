Composer Seven Gharibyan awarded Best Student Diploma by the Queen of Spain

Armenian composer Sevan Gharibyan was awarded Best Student Diploma by Queen Sofía of Spain, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reported.

“Our compatriot, composer, student at High Music School after Queen Sofía of Spain, Sevan Gharibyan was awarded Best Student Diploma during a solemn ceremony held on June 22,” the Embassy reported adding, Gharibyan is a fellow of Albenis Foundation and awardee of numerous international competitions.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/06/24/Composer-Seven-Gharibyan-Best-Student-Diploma/2525528