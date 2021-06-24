Brother of one of Armenian prisoners starts sit-in strike outside the government demanding the release of the captives

The brother of one of the Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan has started an indefinite sit-in strike outside the Government building.

Tigran Ambardaryan, the brother of Mels Ambardaryan, has declared that he and other relatives of the prisoners held in Azerbaijan demand the Armenian government raise the issue of the Armenian prisoners before Azerbaijan, stop fabricated trials against the Armenian captives in Baku and return them without any preconditions. “I am starting an indefinite sit-in strike,” Ambardaryan said on Facebook.

To note, Ambardaryan is one of the prisoners who had been taken hostage in Nagorno-Karabakh after the hostilities were stoped.

Panorama.AM