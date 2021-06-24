ANCA-ER launches series of virtual advocacy workshops

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is offering its activists a unique opportunity to participate in a series of virtual advocacy workshops. These sessions will be led by ANCA leaders including ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian; ANCA Government Affairs director Tereza Yerimyan; ANCA communications director Elizabeth Chouldjian; ANCA National Board members; ANCA Eastern Region Board members; local leaders from the ANC of Maine, ANC of Michigan and ANC of Pennsylvania; as well as special guest speakers from The Armenian Weekly.

“We’re excited to announce the series of workshops which will provide our network of ANCs and activists with the knowledge and updates that are vital for Hai Tahd,” said ANCA-ER Board chair Ani Tchaghlasian. “Advocacy for the Armenian Cause is in our blood, but we all need to be reminded on what to do and how to do it. Attendees can expect to get an inside look at the priorities of the ANCA and the impact our work has on legislation and much more,” she continued.

The schedule of workshops is as follows. Participants will be required to register in advance. Once selected, they will be sent a Zoom link that will be used for all of the workshops.

Workshop 1: Hai Tahd 101/ANCA ER Structure

June 28 at 8 pm EST

Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA National Board member

Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER Board member

Workshop 2: Hill 101

July 7 at 8 pm EST

Tereza Yerimyan, ANCA Government Affairs Director

Workshop 3: ANCA 360 + Recognition ✔️ What’s next?

July 19 at 8 pm EST

Aram Hamparian, ANCA Executive Director

Workshop 4: Advocacy 101

August 2 at 8 pm EST

Ani Haroian, ANC of Rhode Island

Special presentations by ANC of Maine, ANC of Michigan and ANC of Pennsylvania

Workshop 5: Combatting Azeri Propaganda

August 16 at 8 pm EST

Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA National Board member

Hank Theriault, PhD, Worcester State University

Workshop 6: Managing Traditional + Social Media

August 30 at 8 pm EST

Tamar Gregorian, ANCA-ER Executive Director

Alex Manoukian, ANCA Programs Director

Nerses Semerjian, ANCA IT Director

Special guest speakers: Pauline Getzoyan, editor of The Armenian Weekly and

Elizabeth Chouldjian, ANCA Communications Director

Workshop 7: Organizing Events

September 13 at 8 pm EST

Karine Shnorhokian, ANC of New Jersey

Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER Board member

Workshop 8: Youth

October 4 at 8 pm EST

Aram Balian, ANCA-ER Board member

Sosy Bouroujian, AYF-ER Central Executive member

Alex Manoukian, ANCA Programs Director

For more information, contact ancaer@anca.org.

Armenian Weekly