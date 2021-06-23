France hopes elections will enable Armenia to meet many challenges it is facing

France welcomes the holding of snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “According to information from the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the Civil Contract party led by outgoing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a significant lead.

“France takes note of the preliminary conclusions of the election observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Office (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the satisfactory unfolding of this election.

“France hopes these elections will enable Armenia to meet the many challenges it is facing. It reaffirms its determination to support Armenia as it seeks to do so, along with its unwavering commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthening its democratic institutions,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM