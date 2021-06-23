A Black Day – A New Calling

Aram Balian

No direction, no light, no path in sight

We stand alone, we stand apart, we stand with heavy heart

The despair, the fear, as our homeland disappears

I am nothing, I am numb, as my brothers succumb

To the enemy, the Turk, the Azeri, who stand with a smirk

So call for your “unity,” call for your “peace,” accept the destructive Turkish leash

Open our borders, and give away our freedom

Turn us into a pan-Turkic fiefdom

…

But know one thing

Our time will come

This black day will turn bright once again

Our resolve will not waiver for we have no, one, savior

No populist, no demagogue, no traitor

No.

We have each other.

We have our Haiastan.

Our lives meaningless, our efforts, our struggle, worthless

Without our nation, without our people

We must return, we will return

For we have a new calling

And this black day will turn bright once again.

