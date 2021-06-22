Yerevan street renamed after benefactor Hrant Vardanyan

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Yerevan City Council approved a decision to rename Shahamiryans Street in Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district after Honored Worker of the Armenian Economy, benefactor Hrant Vardanyan.

The decision says that the minister of economy, Grand Holding Company and the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia asked the Yerevan mayor to rename the street after the benefactor.

“The proposal to rename Shahamiryans Street in Yerevan after Hrant Vardanyan is conditioned by the fact that 12 of the 14 buildings located on the street belong to a number of companies founded by Hrant Vardanyan and operating there. The Vardanyan Family Charity Foundation is also located on that street. The foundation has undertaken to carry out renovation work on the street, which got underway in 2020,” reads the draft decision.

There are streets named after the Shahamiryans and Shahamir Shahamiryan in Shengavit. According to the government Decision No. 2387 of December 29, 2005, only one component in a settlement may be named with the same person.

Taking it into account, the Yerevan City Council members adopted a decision to rename Shahamir Shahamiryan Street in Shengavit district of Yerevan as Shahamiryans Street to preserve the eternal memory of great Armenian thinkers, father and son Shahamir and Hakob Shahamiryans.

Panorama.AM