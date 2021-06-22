Iran congratulates Armenia on successful parliamentary election

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message congratulated Armenian people and representatives on the 2021 Armenian parliamentary elections, Irna news agency reported.

He wished success for the elected lawmakers with regard to establishing internal stability and strengthening peace in the region, the source said. He emphasized the importance of neighboring states in Iran’s foreign policy and also promoting ties with Armenia.

The Iranian diplomat expressed certainty that establishing new parliament and government in Armenia will result in promoting friendly relations between two countries.

Panorama.AM