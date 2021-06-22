In Memory of Anne (Berberian) Ohanian

Anne (Berberian) Ohanian passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 in Woburn, Massachusetts. She was 98 years old.

Born on January 24, 1923, Anne was the daughter of Khachadur and Sahaganush Berberian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. She was raised in Arlington, Massachusetts and graduated from Arlington High School. In 1942, Anne married the late Arthur A. Ohanian and they shared 67 years of love, happiness and mutual respect, raising a family in Belmont, Massachusetts. A doting mother, Anne was a homemaker “par excellence.” She was famous among family and friends as a skillful baker of Armenian pastries, notably her kadayif and boreg. She and her husband hosted memorable holiday celebrations, summer “shish kebab” barbecues and mid-winter skating parties (the “Frog Pond” at the Belmont Country Club was practically in the Belmont home backyard!).

Anne was a loyal and active member of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown and a volunteer at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC).

She enjoyed travel and Armenian music and dancing. She was talented at floral arranging, ceramics, jewelry beading, and more recently, painting. She liked to entertain everyone by telling jokes and playing card games.

As a resident of 12 years at Brightview Senior Living in Woburn, Anne was the enthusiastic instructor of a weekly exercise class called “Stretch and Tone with Anne,” which she was able to continue into her 97th year until the onset of the pandemic curtailed all social activities. Anne’s family would like to thank the Brightview community for the warm and welcoming home environment they offered to Anne. They extend their heartfelt gratitude to the hospice team and home health aides for their loving and gentle care in the last few weeks of her life.

Anne is survived by her brother Vahan Berberian and his wife Beverly. She was the beloved of Barbara Gumuchian of Woburn, MA and her late husband Stephan Gumuchian; Joan Ohanian and her husband Mossik Hacobian of East Boston, MA; and Peter Ohanian and his wife Suzan Messina of Windham, NH. Anne was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also an “auntie” to numerous nieces and nephews and “Annie” to her many cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Nishan Berberian and his wife Geraldine.

Funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation period will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment to follow at Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church or the ACEC, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for everyone’s safety.

Armenian Weekly