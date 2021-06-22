Armenian American Museum commences permanent exhibition schematic design

GLENDALE, Calif. – The Armenian American Museum has commenced the Schematic Design of the Permanent Exhibition – the core experience of the museum that will be dedicated to the history, culture and heritage of the Armenian people and the Armenian American experience.

The Permanent Exhibition will showcase the thousands of years of rich and vibrant Armenian history, educate the public on one of the darkest chapters in history in the Armenian Genocide and celebrate the inspiring strength, resilience and perseverance of the Armenian people and their vast contributions to society throughout the world. The Permanent Exhibition will combine signature spaces, interactive presentations and rare artifacts to provide a unique, immersive and impactful experience for every visitor to the museum.

The Schematic Design phase of the Permanent Exhibition is led by the museum’s world-renowned exhibition design firm Gallagher & Associates, an internationally recognized interdisciplinary design studio with more than 20 years of experience in museum planning and design. G&A’s notable projects include the National Center for Civil Rights and Human Rights, International Spy Museum, National Archives Museum, National Museum of American Jewish History, Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Grammy Museum, and more.

During the Schematic Design phase, the exhibition’s key experiences are designed, key storylines are established, and key interactive and artifact opportunities are identified for the three-dimensional gallery space. The current phase follows the initial Master Plan phase completed in December 2019. The Schematic Design is anticipated to be completed this fall.

“We are pleased to share the exciting progress on the Permanent Exhibition of the Armenian American Museum,” stated executive chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The Permanent Exhibition is going to be the signature experience of the museum, and we look forward to the design and content bringing the exhibition experience to life through the Schematic Design.”

This summer, the museum will be convening a Permanent Exhibition Committee comprised of scholars, artists and thought leaders to provide expertise and guidance on the content of the exhibition as Gallagher & Associates advances through the Schematic Design phase.

The historic groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark center will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the future site of the museum in Central Park in Glendale, California.

The museum will rise to a two-level 50,820 square foot cultural and educational center in the heart of Southern California. The first level will feature the grand lobby, auditorium, learning center, demonstration kitchen, gift shop and administrative offices. The second level will be dedicated to the permanent and temporary exhibition galleries as well as the collections archives.

Armenian Weekly