CEC summing up preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia is summing up the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections. The results are updated live on the CEC portal.

According to CEC data, following the processing of ballot-papers at 168 polling stations out of 2,008 (or 8,3 percent of their aggregate number), the Civil Contract party is in the lead by polling 61,7% of the vote.

“Armenia” pre-election bloc, which is led by ex-president Robert Kocharyan, gained 17,66% of the vote. Prosperous Armenia party and “I’m Honoured” bloc are also near the five-percent barrier that is necessary to overcome in order to win seats in parliament, gaining 5,32% and 5,26% respectively.

Panorama.AM