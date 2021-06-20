We vote for the national solidarity – Edmon Marukyan

The leader of “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan cast his vote at 1/20 polling station. “We are voting for unity, for restoring the national solidarity,” Marukyan told reporters after leaving the polling station.

“We have stated that from tomorrow the time is to restore the reconciliation and domestic political solidarity. Elections come as a chance for us to make that step. I hope that restoration of national accord and reconciliation will have no alternative for us, as the challenges we face are bigger we can imagine. We simply have no alternative. We should put aside our small truths for the sake of bigger truths and a value, which is our state,” Marukyan said.

Speaking of the election campaign, the opposition candidate pointed to the heightened tensions, the rhetoric of hate and propaganda of violence that had dominated the whole campaign.

Panorama.AM