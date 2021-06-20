Voter turnout in Armenia’s snap elections stands at 26.82% as of 2pm, CEC says

The voter turnout in the ongoing snap parliamentary elections in Armenia stood at 26.82% as of 2pm Sunday, according to updated data released by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

Speaking at a news conference, CEC member Silva Markosyan said 695,626 voters out of total 2,593,572 eligible voters took part in the polls.

According to the data, voters are more active in southern Syunik Province, where 36,619 people have voted out of 109,726 eligible voters accounting for 33.37% of the total number of voters.

In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, 29,28% of voters have gone to the polls as of 2pm.

Panorama.AM