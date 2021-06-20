The Committee for the Control of Elections reports over 100 irregularities at parliamentary elections

The Committee for the Control of Elections announced that more than 100 reports of voting irregularities have been received as of 12։00am. The irregularities are classified as follows:

Unjustified, baseless searches, arrrests in the offices of the opposition political forces in Sisian and other towns of Syunik province, anti-campaign against the opposition force with the extensive use and abuse of administrative resources, Open voting or influencing people, especially the servicemen, to vote for Civil Contract Party, issues with ballot papers of the opposition forces.

Panorama.AM