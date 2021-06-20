Ter-Petrosyan refuses to answer reporters’ questions after casting ballot in snap elections

The fingerprint scanner recognized the fingerprint of first Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the leader of the Armenian National Congress party, with difficulty this time as well, as he casted his ballot in the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on Sunday.

Ter-Petrosyan visited the polling station only accompanied by his security guards who stayed with him at the station.

“Mr. President, could you answer the reporters’ questions for a minute?” one of them asked him.

In response, Ter-Petrosyan raised his left hand, got into the car and went away.

Panorama.AM