Serzh Sargsyan says he voted for a strong Armenian army, inviolability of country’s borders

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who leads the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), highlighted the need to unite the divided Armenian society, warning otherwise neither security nor economic development will be possible to achieve.

The RPA and the Homeland Party are jointly running in the elections as part of the I’m Honored bloc.

“I made my choice still 33 years ago, and today my attitude has not changed,” Sargsyan told reporters after casting his vote at a Yerevan polling station.

He emphasized that he voted for a secure and sovereign Armenia and Artsakh with developed economy, a strong Armenian army, the inviolability of the country’s borders and the reconciliation of the society.

In response to the questions on the reported violations, Serzh Sargsyan said. “The whole law enforcement system, especially in the last days of the campaign, has been clearly instructed to use brute force against us.”

He denounced the law enforcement agencies for “incomprehensible” summonses, illegal raids of their campaign offices and illegal arrests.

“We have been following the events closely since the morning. I think we will make an interim statement in the second half of the day, while the main statement will be issued after the voting is over,” he said.

According to the former president, the most important task for his team is to unite the divided society, adding otherwise it will be impossible to achieve anything – neither security nor economic development.

Asked about a possible coalition with the Armenia bloc, Serzh Sargsyan said that he will talk about it after the election results are announced.

“Now it is too early to talk about it,” he said.

Asked how he sees the future of Armenia if Nikol Pashinyan wins reelection, Serzh Sargsyan said: “Then there will be no future.”

