Robert Kocharyan: I voted for decent peace and economic upturn

Armenia’s ex-president, the leader of “Armenia” pre-election bloc Robert Kocharyan voted at the 7/3 polling station of Malatia-Sebastia administrative district in Yerevan.

“I have voted for decent peace and economic upturn. This is my choice,” after casting his vote, Kocharyan told reporters. Asked how the ex-president assesses his chances, Kocharyan said: “Do you doubt?”

Speaking of the leaflets against his political bloc spread in the streets of Yerevan, Kocharyan said the incident is a gross violation of the law.

“Numerous cameras are installed in the city. There are footages, and the fact that until now those responsible have not been identified, raises legitimate questions that process is organised by authorities or by their instructions. If the police fails to disclose the circumstances of the incident, we will consider and announce that it is organised by authorities,”said Kocharyan.

The ex-president also commented on the Facebook live by Pashinyan on the day silence when all campaigning is prohibited. “I think this comes to show the real face of today’s power which has no respect of the law and never had in the past three years, likewise on the day of the voting,” said Kocharyan refusing to comment on question about possible post-electoral developments.

Panorama.AM