PM Modi congratulates Iran’s President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi

“Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran,” Modi wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

*** Prime Minister of Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also in a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi said that on behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I warmly congratulate you on being elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Saturday, Raisi was announced as the winner of the June 18 presidential election in Iran by winning 17,926,345 votes. Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of a total of 28,933,004 ballots and was elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Shortly after the early results were out, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged the president-elect and those elected as village and city councilors in Friday’s nationwide elections to take the chance to serve the Iranian nation.

In a message, published as the results of Friday elections were out, Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed the massive turnout of people.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA