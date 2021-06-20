Civil Contract will suffer a crushing defeat in Syunik – Vahe Hakobyan

Chairman of the Reviving Armenia Party Vahe Hakobyan, a candidate of MP from the Armenia bloc, cast his vote at the 4/53 polling station in Yerevan.

“The Armenia bloc will achieve a convincing and impressive victory. I do not rule out that due to a desperate situation they will try to provoke clashes. But we will not succumb to provocations, and I urge the people to avoid provocations either,” Hakobyan told journalists after the vote.

As for the Armenia alliance’s statement on the spread of materials against its leaders, Hakobyan slammed such actions as “deceitful”, adding the authorities are in “agony”.

“You probably know that by the decision of the well-known judge in Sisian, searches were conducted in almost all the campaign offices of the Armenia bloc and the heads of four offices were summoned to Yerevan to give explanations. They are only aimed at paralyzing the organizational work,” the candidate said, denouncing such a conduct of the law enforcement agencies.

Touching upon the electoral violations reported in Syunik, in particular, attempts to persuade the military to vote for the candidates of the ruling Civil Contract Party, Vahe Hakobyan expressed confidence that the efforts of the authorities are “fruitless».

“They will suffer a crushing defeat in Syunik. It will produce no results. All these actions are being recorded. The lawyers of the bloc have already issued a respective statement. All the protocols will be investigated from tomorrow,” Hakobyan said.

