Catholicos Karekin II casts ballot in snap elections

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Sunday cast his ballot in the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Accompanied by members of the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, he visited the 14/11 polling station in Vagharshapat for voting.

After the vote, Catholicos Karekin II wished that “God brings more good days to the Armenian people and all embark on the cherished mission of building a powerful homeland of our dreams with love and unity.”

Voting at around 2,000 polling stations across the country started at 8am and is due to end at 8pm.

Panorama.AM