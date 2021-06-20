Artur Vanetsyan: I vote for a safe Armenia, for Artsakh and Armenia’s future

“I am casting my vote for decent, civil and safe Armenia, for our large motherland, for Artsakh and Armenia’s future,” the candidate for the post of PM from “I’m Honored” bloc, former Chief of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan told reporters as he visited the Yerevan polling station to vote.

Vanetsyan recalled his statement that these elections are about the future of Armenia and is a matter of to be or not to be. Speaking of numerous arrests and searches ahead of the Sunday elections, Vanetsyan said the regime is in agony and all its actions are aimed at weakening the position of the opposition.

“They know they would never have an opportunity to get reelected and form the power in Armenia, thus exert their last efforts to cling to power,” stressed Vanetsyan.

Asked about possible post-electoral developments, Vanetsyan said the opposition is not the one responsible for possible developments. “I think no post-electoral developments will be as the results of the elections will come to prove who will form the power in Armenia.”

Vanetsyan also spoke of numerous reports about electoral violations, specifically on markings revealed on ballot papers of “I’m Honored” bloc. In his words, in certain cases, their ballot papers are not handed to voters and pressures against members and supporters of the bloc are reported.

Vanetsyan informed he would follow the course of the elections from then central office of the bloc.

Panorama.AM