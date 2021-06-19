Pashinyan calls on citizens to go to polling stations and vote on June 20

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the June 20 early parliamentary elections, says each citizen eligible to vote has a status of a supreme authority and will exercise that authority by casting their votes.

In a live talk on Facebook, Pashinyan urged all citizens to definitely go to the polling stations, cast their ballot and form a government.

He also presented in details the voting process during the elections to the citizens.

“Dear compatriots, dear proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I hope and I am sure that you are strong. Why I am saying so? Because the subject winning the elections should be one person and that subject must be the citizen of Armenia, because his principled choice will be clearly recorded by the final election protocols. I hope and I am sure that you will go to the polling stations, will make your decisive choice, will make your decisive decision and will open a new page for the Republic of Armenia, finally overcoming the political crisis which has been formed in the past seven months. And therefore, my call, request is to definitely go to the polling stations and make a choice”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1055874/