Kremlin spokesperson hails ‘close contact’ with Ankara, Baku and Yerevan

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is collaborating with Turkey and the South Caucasus republics to promote a lasting peace and stability in the region.

Dmitry Peskov’s remark comes in response to an earlier statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on the creation of a joint military base as part of a recently signed bilateral agreement with Azerbaijan.

“We are collaborating with the Republic of Turkey in an effort to stabilise the situation in the South Caucasus. We maintain close contact with Ankara, Baku and Yerevan and believe that any step must promote further stabilization, infrastructure and logistic development in the Transcuacusus – without containing, by and large, elements potentially escalating tension,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

The declaration signed in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh’s historical fortress town captured by Azerbaijani forces after last year’s war, sets out a plan for joint Turkish-Azerbaijani measures in case of a threat or aggression by third states. According to the document, “the Parties shall continue the joint steps towards modernizing the brotherly countries’ armed forces in line with the present-day demands.”

Tert