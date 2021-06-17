Netherlands FM: All Armenian POWs must be repatriated from Azerbaijan

Among other issues during Wednesday’s sitting of the foreign affairs committee of the Dutch parliament, a detailed discussion also took place between the MPs and Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag on the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall and ensuing developments.

Prior to the session, Kaag had addressed a four-page letter to the parliament, in which she touched upon the history of the Karabakh conflict, its settlement process, the military aggression unleashed against Artsakh, as well as post-war developments, and the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) from Azerbaijan.

In particular, in her letter to the parliament, Sigrid Kaag reaffirmed the position of the Netherlands to contribute—through joint international action—to the final settlement of the Karabakh conflict, adding that the Netherlands intends to continue the respective work being carried out within the framework of the EU and the OSCE.

In addition, the FM reaffirmed the position of the Dutch side that, “All prisoners of war must be repatriated immediately,” specifying that the Netherlands will continue to voice this issue.

https://news.am/eng/news/649364.html