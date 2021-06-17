Armenia statistical service head on First President’s statement: I have no information about 70,000 emigrants

YEREVAN. – I do not have information about 70 thousand emigrants. Chairman of the Statistical Committee, Stepan Mnatsakanyan, told this to reporter’s after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, and referring to First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s statement that 70 thousand people had emigrated from Armenia in the last four months.

Mnatsakanyan stated that he could neither confirm nor deny this statement. “Quarterly, the NSS [i.e., the National Security Service] border online management information system sums up the data on all departures and arrivals, according to border crossings; that is, passenger transportation,” he said.

The Statistical Committee noted that according to the results of the first quarter, the trend was considerably negative and the departures considerably exceeded the arrivals. “I am not aware of 70 thousand. They probably received other information from the online border management information system; the statistical committee sums up those data on a quarterly basis,” Stepan Mnatsakanyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/649402.html