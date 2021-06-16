Our Flag/Մեր դրօշակը

Aram Balian

For 131 years our flag has flown high.

Our spirit

Our determination

Our resilience.

The shovel, pen, sword, and fist – the blood of our martyrs and heroes.

The Sultan, the Ottomans, the Turks, the Soviets, the Azeris

They tried to burn it, to eradicate it

They failed.

For 131 years we have fought and died and lived for Armenia.

We have been banished

We have been scorned

We have been vilified, belittled, ridiculed.

And yet, we remain.

We have been scapegoated

For every ill, every loss, every heartache

They blame us, one way or another.

And yet, we remain strong.

We have led our people from the ashes of Genocide

We have fought and died for our homeland, time and time again

We have fought and died for our nation, time and time again.

Our fight is never over – our flag, our purpose, is eternal

There is nothing without the Armenian Nation

There is nothing without the Armenian homeland

There is nothing but Armenia.

So, “go ahead,” try to burn our flag, slander us, dismiss us, kill us.

You will fail

For we are the Hay Heghapokhagan Tashnagtsutyoun

For we are the AYF, ARS, Hamazkayin, and Homenetmen.

For we are the Armenian People.

Armenian Weekly