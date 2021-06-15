Levon Aronian takes the second place at Superbet Chess Classic

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronain took the second place at Superbet Chess Classic concluded in Bucharest. Aronain scored 5 point out of 9 and shared the second position with Wesley So and Alexander Grischuk. However, the Armenian took the second place on additional indeces.

In the final match Shakhriyar Mamedyarov safely drew Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with the black to secure tournament victory.

The second event of the tour, the Paris Rapid & Blitz Tournament, kicks off on Friday.

