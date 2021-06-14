There Are Armed Azerbaijan Soldiers on Syunik Province Roads: Armenia’s Ombudsman

The reports of the citizens continue to be submitted to the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) that there are armed Azerbaijani servicemen in the RA Syunik Province- on the road from Goris to Vorotan and Shurnukh, on the roads from Kapan to Chakaten, between Shikahogh, Srashen, and a number of other settlements-; moreover, they openly show weapons. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan wrote this on Facebook, News.am reports.

“Reports are being received that Azerbaijani flags and signs are used on the roads between the mentioned communities of Syunik Province as an excuse to deploy Azerbaijani armed servicemen [there]. As a result of these actions, all the free movement of people has been disrupted.

The RA Human Rights Defender once again states that the very presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen on the roads between the communities of the RA Syunik Province is a violation of the residents’ right to life enshrined in Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, in the whole country and, first of all, in the mentioned communities of Syunik Province.

In addition to disrupting the safe and peaceful life of the population as guaranteed by the OSCE, their presence is also a continuing violation of the right to free movement of persons guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol No. 4 to the European Convention.

The right to property, enshrined in Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 to the European Convention, is also violated, as the Azerbaijani military is in houses or land (for example, Vorotan, Shurnukh, etc.) belonging to people with the very legal official documents. It has completely disrupted people’s lifestyles,” Tatoyan added.

