Robert Kocharyan shares photo of dinner with an ‘old friend’

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Armenia bloc, on Sunday shared a photo of a dinner with an “old friend” of him, philanthropist James Tufenkian on his Telegram channel.

“After meeting with our citizens in Tavush today, I had the opportunity to dine with my good and old friend, prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist James Tufenkian at the end of the day,” he wrote.

“I am grateful to Carahunge Dilijan for the warm welcome. By the way, this exclusively Armenian atmosphere was created by our brothers from the Diaspora. Thanks to the efforts of all competent forces, it will be possible to build the strong Armenia that we all dream of,” Kocharyan said.

Panorama.AM