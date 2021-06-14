Karabakh State Minister receives International Committee of the Red Cross delegation

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today received the delegation of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno-Karabakh led by Bertrand Lemoyne, as reported the Government of Artsakh.

The State Minister highly appreciated the ICRC’s active efforts for implementation of humanitarian programs in Artsakh and attached importance to the cooperation, especially for effective solutions to the several post-war issues.

Lemoyne presented the programs carried out in Artsakh over the past few months and the current programs, as well as inquired about the government’s approaches. The parties attached importance to further deepening of cooperation for social-economic development, healthcare, access to education and other vital issues.

