Karabakh ex-President: Baku and Ankara aren’t hiding the fact that they plan to continue their land-grabbing policy

The large-scale war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the help of international terrorist-assassins and Turkey, created a rather dangerous military-political configuration in the region. This is what former President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan said during a regular meeting hosted by Lazarev Club today.

“As a result of this aggression, Azerbaijan seized nearly 70% of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, thousands of young people were killed while defending their homeland, hundreds of soldiers are missing, and some are still in captivity in Azerbaijan. Thousands of people became refugees,” Sahakyan said.

Sahakyan also called everyone’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey aren’t even hiding the fact that they intend to continue their land-grabbing policy, and with this, they are undermining the regional security system.

Sahakyan also recalled Russia’s contribution to the ensuring of regional security and particularly touched upon the role of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

